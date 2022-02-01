Chinese New Year celebrated in Peterborough

Chinese New Year is the most important festival in Chinese culture, and this year is the Year of the Tiger.

Today (February 1) is Chinese New Year’s Day.

Faustina Yang, leader of Chinese Community in Peterborough, Chinese Women in Peterborough said: “There are still travel restrictions and many of us are not able to go back and reunite with families back in China.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations have been held to mark Chinese New Year

“For those in the UK, because of concerns of infection rate, large gatherings are not encouraged and people don’t want to be accused of spreading the virus. Our volunteers do a great job daily to encourage people to still take precautions and look after our own health. Wechat video calls are widely used to say new year’s greetings to family in China.

“Last night, lots of families were celebrating at home, cooking delicious Chinese food, including dumplings and fish and traditional dishes. Dumplings means the exchange of the year, saying goodbye to the old, welcoming the new. Fish means you would have a content year ahead and you have more than enough for you and your family.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from everyone in the last year. I would like to say a big thank you to you all.”

The Chinese Women in Peterborough recently held an online celebration, remembering the past year, celebrating the new year, and playing Chinese games.

Celebrations have been held to mark Chinese New Year

The new Chinese School based at Peterborough School, Boyu Chinese School, celebrated with parents and children over the weekend.

Headmaster Xiuyu Gao said: “In order to let the children experience the taste of Nian, we prepared a festival on January 30. It started with papercutting art, and Chinese calligraphy, followed by making dumplings, and Chinese choreography including fan dance, drum dance and Yangko dance. Our students thoroughly enjoyed the celebration, some parents joined in too. Tiger is a symbol of bravery, strength, power and valor.

“Wishing tiger will bring good luck to everyone.”