Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

More than 150 people came together in celebration of Chinese culture in Peterborough – as the Year of the Rabbit got underway.

The Boyu Chinese School’s festival of Chinese traditions showcased Asian street food, colourful costumes, decorations, fans, face masks and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a successful event,” Xiuxia Gao, known as Judy, headmistress of the The Boyu Chinese School, said.

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

"It was a reunion for a lot of Chinese people, but brought together people from all different cultures.

"We want to integrate Chinese cultures with local cultures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lunar New Year, celebrated primarily by Chinese and other East Asian cultures began on Sunday, kicking off 15 days of festivities and customs.

It marks the beginning of the coming 12 months on the traditional lunisolar calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

While the preceding Year of the Tiger was seen as a powerful period of action, people around the world are now preparing for the Year of the Rabbit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rabbit sign is expected to usher in intellect and cautiousness and is the fourth animal in the zodiac sequence of 12 – seen as the luckiest.

The Year of the Tiger ended on 21 January and the Year of the Rabbit began the following day, on 22 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of pictures from the day:

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyu Chinese School New Year celebrations to start the Year of the Rabbit at the Peterborough School