A disused police station in Peterborough has been given a new lease of life as a children’s nursery.

Cozee Cubs Nursery and Sensory has just opened at 6a Skaters Way, Werrington Centre, which used to serve as a police station until Cambridgeshire Constabulary surrendered the lease six years ago.

The nursery has signed a 10 year lease on the 1,087 square feet unit.

Inside the new Cozee Cubs Nursery and Sensory at 6a Skaters Way, Werrington, Peterborough

It is expected that a manager, deputy manager and up to three assistants will be appointed for the new nursery.

Cozee Cubs has completely re-fitted the unit and transformed it to a vibrant nursery environment for children in the community.

A spokesperson said: “Apart from normal daytime childcare, it will also offer holiday club, sensory classes and experiences, 30-hour funding, two, three and four year-old funding, tax free childcare and more.

“It is not just a childcare facility, it’s a community hub where children can flourish.

"Our dedicated team, led by experienced professionals, is committed to providing the highest standard of care and education to the children and their family.”

A spokesperson for Melbourne Holdings, owners of 6-12 Skaters Way, said: “Being part of the larger Werrington Local Centre, we want to work with Tesco, which is landlord of the entire centre, to make the venue a hub for the community.