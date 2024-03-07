Children's nursery moves into abandoned police station in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A disused police station in Peterborough has been given a new lease of life as a children’s nursery.
Cozee Cubs Nursery and Sensory has just opened at 6a Skaters Way, Werrington Centre, which used to serve as a police station until Cambridgeshire Constabulary surrendered the lease six years ago.
The nursery has signed a 10 year lease on the 1,087 square feet unit.
It is expected that a manager, deputy manager and up to three assistants will be appointed for the new nursery.
Cozee Cubs has completely re-fitted the unit and transformed it to a vibrant nursery environment for children in the community.
A spokesperson said: “Apart from normal daytime childcare, it will also offer holiday club, sensory classes and experiences, 30-hour funding, two, three and four year-old funding, tax free childcare and more.
“It is not just a childcare facility, it’s a community hub where children can flourish.
"Our dedicated team, led by experienced professionals, is committed to providing the highest standard of care and education to the children and their family.”
A spokesperson for Melbourne Holdings, owners of 6-12 Skaters Way, said: “Being part of the larger Werrington Local Centre, we want to work with Tesco, which is landlord of the entire centre, to make the venue a hub for the community.
"We have recently appointed a local agent BCW Consultancy to manage our shops at Skaters Way with the aim to work with Tesco to achieve this. We have made good progress and hopefully the addition of Cozee Cubs is only the start of this journey.”