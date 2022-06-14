The Peterborough School dancers

Children come together for huge country dancing festival in Peterborough

Schools from across city took part

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:49 am

Children from across Peterborough came together to take part in a huge country dancing festival in the city.

The festival was held at The Peterborough School last week, with scores of youngsters putting together their formations and showing off their moves.

The Peterborough School head teacher Adrian Meadows said. “It was excellent to be able to host our annual country dancing festival again, after postponing it for the last two years.

"Nine schools across the area joined us at The Peterborough School for an evening of country dancing, soundtracked by caller Annette Dagless, and her folk band Avalon. It was a thoroughly enjoyable and sunny afternoon, and it was lovely to see all the effort the children made into learning each of the dances.”

