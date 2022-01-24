Children can name Peterborough bin lorries

Children can name the new bin lorries

Peterborough City Council and Aragon Direct Services have launched the competition for school children in the city to name their fleet of new waste collection vehicles.

The competition launches today (Monday January 24) and will run until Friday February 25.

Winners will be notified the week beginning March 7 and invited to a photo opportunity on Monday March 28.

Participating schools will also be offered the chance for members of the council’s waste education team to visit their classes, to help learners find out more about how we deal with the city’s waste and the importance of recycling.

The competition judging panel will be looking for innovation, imagination and the all-important humorous element – think “Jon Bin Jovi”, or “Bin Diesel”, for example!

Competition winners will have their picture taken with their named vehicle, as well as the chance to sit inside it, plus a certificate and a goody bag from Dennis Eagle, the makers of our new fleet of vehicles.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, Peterborough City Council, said: “Our waste fleet play a vital role in collecting the city’s refuse. This is a great competition that really helps to get a lot of local children involved and learn more about the hard work our waste crews do. Look out for the newly-named additions to the fleet this winter.”