Top five star award for trade stand

​A homewares designer from Peterborough is celebrating back-to-back Chelsea Flower Show awards.

For the second year in a row, designer Sophie Allport has won a coveted five star award for her trade stand at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The designer, who has shops in Bourne and Stamford, has been attending the Chelsea Flower Show since 2010.

Sophie Allport and Jem Allport with their five star award for the Sophie Allport trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

Sophie Allport said: “Chelsea Flower Show is one of my favourite events of the year, and I’m so proud that we’ve won a five-star stand award for a second year in a row.

"It’s been a huge effort from the whole team, and the stand looks truly spectacular.

"It has been designed to replicate the home for added inspiration, from a kitchen complete with a butler sink and range cooker to a tablescape for dining with friends and family.

Sophie added: “I always love having a walk around the gardens and I take away so much inspiration for my own garden, it’s great to be part of such a lovely event.”

This year, the Sophie Allport trade stand is filled with the designer’s nature-inspired designs, from her best-selling Bees to new designs including Tulip and her refreshed Strawberries.

The stand also features a range of her other designs from mugs and tea towels to picnicware, table linens and umbrellas.