A country pub in West Deeping is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious award in a national food competition.

The Red Lion pub, in King Street, is one of four to be nominated in the ‘pub of the year’ category by the Great Food Club.

It is the second time the pub has been nominated in three years for the quality of the food produced by career chef Frazer King.

Landlady Emma King said: "We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the second time in our two and a half years at the Red Lion.

"We are a family run pub with a small but amazing team and we could not have succeeded since lockdown without the massive support of West Deeping.

"To win Pub of The Year would be an enormous achievement for our whole team and a high point in Frazers 20 year cheffing career.

She added: "To celebrate we are offering a free glass of wine/pint of ale for all Great Food Club members when they dine.”

Frazer is a career chef having worked at the Olive Branch in Clipsham as well as Barnsdale Lodge in Rutland before being furloughed during lockdown.

Emma said: “Frazer didn’t want to go back to working the long hours away from home (we have two young daughters) so the time was right to take the plunge and start our own pub.