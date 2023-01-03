It is time to celebrate at a brewery near Peterborough which has just won a gold award.

Bowlers Brewery, based in Deeping Gate, has just been presented with Gold in the Wild/Sour Ale category for its 'Mangoes Into A Bar' Gose style beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was presented at the SIBA East Independent Bottle/Can Beer Awards, held at the Legra Tap & Kitchen in Leigh on Sea.

Bowlers Brewery founders Dave Gowler and John Bowyer.

Mangoes Into A Bar is described as slightly sour, slightly sour and bursting with refreshing mango and a hint of coriander.

Roy Allkin, SIBA chairman said: “Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the East region, something of which brewers should be extremely proud.”

The SIBA East Independent Beer Awards judge a huge range of beers across a number of styles in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gold award for Bowlers Brewery.

As the awards are judged mostly by brewers, industry experts and beer journalists the SIBA Independent Beer Awards are very much seen as the prestigious ‘Brewers’ choice Awards’ by the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Gowler, of Bowlers, said: “Having only been brewing for just over two years, we were delighted, very proud and humbled by the Gold award we have received from SIBA East.

Bowlers started brewing in October 2020 after a decision by two friends, John Bowyer and Dave Gowler to do something a bit different following long careers in banking and IT respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gowler said: “We are known for supplying quality craft ales to local pubs and also to bottle shops across the UK.

Some of the beers brewed by Bowlers Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad