Drivers are continuing to feel the sharp increase of petrol prices hiking across Peterborough, as fuel costs at UK forecourts have increased by 16p in the past month.

The soaring cost of petrol and diesel has contributed to the current living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high.

Motoring organisations are now warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars if the pattern continues.

Sainsbury's in Oxney Road is in the top ten cheapest fuel court across the city (image: David Lowndes)

What’s the average price for petrol and diesel?

On Wednesday (March 16), drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices as petrol reaches an average of £1.65 per litre.

The average cost of diesel on Tuesday (March 15) was £1.76 per litre, up 24p in just one month.

The decision by Russia – the world’s second biggest oil producing nation – to invade Ukraine is primarily to blame for the continued oil price increase but even before the conflict oil output was lagging behind worldwide demand.

Total Energies, in Eastfield Road, is among the fuel stations which is charging below the national average for petrol in Peterborough.

A month ago, pump prices were 148.0p per litre for petrol and 151.6p per litre for diesel.

The Spring Statement is just a week away and drivers will now be looking to Rishi Sunak to cut duty or VAT.

PetrolPrices.com tracks prices at supermarkets and independent retailers across Peterborough and reveals the prices fuel stations across the city are charging.

So here is a round up of the top 10 cheapest places to get fuel in Peterborough.

Cheapest stations for petrol in Peterborough

1. Tesco, Neil Way Horse Drove – unleaded: 152.9p and diesel: 172.9p

2. BP, Bretton SF Connect, Bretton Way – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel 171.9p

3. Morrisons, Lincoln Road – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel: 169.9p

4. Morrisons, Peterborough Staniground – unleaded: 157.9p and diesel: 170.9p

5. Texaco, MFG Kingfisher – unleaded: 153.9p and diesel: 175.9p

6. Market Deeping Filling Station, Godsey Lane – unleaded: 158.9p and diesel: 171.9p

7. Eastfield Road Service Station, Eastfield Road – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel:172.9p

8. Sainsbury's Peterborough, Oxney Road – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel 173.9p

9. JET, Werrington Service Station – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 169.9p

10. Tesco, Werrington, Staniland Way – unleaded: 159.9p and diesel: 175.9p

The prices listed by the Peterborough Telegraph are the most up-to-date fuel costs, as recorded by PetrolPrices.com, at the time of writing (16 March).

The figures are for unleaded fuel and diesel at petrol stations within a ten-mile radius of the city - and are subject to change.