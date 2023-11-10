News you can trust since 1948
Chater Lodge makes residents French dream come true

Resident, Sylvie, at the Chater Lodge Care Home, who was once an au pair in France, wished to revisit the country and relive her precious memories. So, as we couldn't take Sylvie to France, the home decided to bring France to her.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT- 2 min read
Our colleagues embraced the spirit of France with fancy dress, our team in the kitchen went all out with a themed menu and our home was adorned in French decorations.

Sylvie has lived at Chater Lodge for a number of years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Sylvie’s face when her dream was realised.

Staff first found out about Sylvie’s wish through our home ‘Wish Box’ where residents can make a wish about anything they still wish to accomplish or experience in life and our dedicated team will strive to make their wish come true.

Sylvie and Daughter Leonie Enjoying French CuisineSylvie and Daughter Leonie Enjoying French Cuisine
Sylvie Ford was also accompanied by her daughter Leonie who was there to witness this momentous occasion.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Sylvie said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Chater Lodge. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Sylvie was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”