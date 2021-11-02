Charity which supports homeless residents in Peterborough given £450,000 Lottery funding

The Light Project has been awarded £450,000 funding

Light Project Peterborough, is celebrating after being awarded funding of £450,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The grant will be used to contribute to the continuation of the Garden House project, and strengthen its delivery activities, across the next three years.

The Garden House aims to provide all those who are sleeping on the streets with information, advice, and support to access: accommodation, employment and training, health care, and other holistic services according to recognised need/feedback from service users.

Those who are sleeping on the streets are visited by a team of professionals on outreach to inform them of the offer to attend the Garden House to gain further support.

Light Project Peterborough have been running the Garden House since October 2018. As a key charity in the city and a voice for the vulnerable, their vision is to, ‘Enable and equip the church and community to heal the broken hearted, set free the oppressed and bring good news to the poor.’

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest funder of community activity in the UK, will allow the charity to continue serving the city by running a multi-agency approach and hosting other organisations such as the city council, Aspire, CPFT, Reed, and the NHS to ensure people who sadly find themselves on the streets are helped in a co-ordinated and streamlined method.