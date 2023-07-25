A national cancer support charity which distributes hand-written letters to people fighting cancer has set up a new hub in Peterborough to support the area’s residents who are fighting the disease.

The charity, From Me to You, was set up in 2016 to ease the loneliness and isolation that cancer sufferers can feel - giving out hand-written letters and cards; either directly to sufferers at home via it’s Receive A Letter scheme, or via hospitals and cancer centres who work with the charity to distribute to their patients.

From Me to You has a long-standing partnership with Peterborough City Hospital, providing letters for their cancer patients.

From Me To You Trustee Liz Kentish.

The charity has seen a 25 percent increase in requests for letters this year across the country. To enable it to meet the increased demand for its service, it’s appealing for people to write for them as part of their Donate A Letter programme.

Anyone can get involved – with some finding it a relaxing and therapeutic experience and enjoying writing regularly for the charity.

The charity is running a free writing and craft workshop running on Saturday (July 29) at Stuart House on St John’s Street for those who would like to get involved.

The event is ticket-only event, which are available to book online now. Visit the Eventbrite website and search for ‘Peterborough letter writing workshop’.

An example of the hand-written letters.

Alison Hitchcock, co-founder of From Me to You said: “We’re delighted to be doing more on-the-ground work in Peterborough and its surrounding areas – helping us to reach and support more people facing cancer here. As we’ve seen an increase in demand for our work, we need to get as many people involved as possible; from individuals, groups, and businesses writing together to ensure that no-one has to face cancer on their own, to people fundraising, spreading awareness of our cause or nominating us as their Charity of The Year at their workplace. It all helps.

“It’s vitally important for people facing cancer to know we exist. We’ve had posters and leaflets printed to distribute around the area, so if anyone would like to help us with that, we’d be so grateful. We so often hear from people who have battled cancer saying they wish they’d known about us when they were having treatment, which is so upsetting to hear”.