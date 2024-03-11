Charity Toolbar to host jobs fair in Bourne to help people back into work
A charity that seeks to help people get back into work is staging its first jobs fair.
The charity Toolbar Bourne has partnered with the Job Centre Plus to stage the Spring Jobs Fair in Bourne on March 19.
About 30 employers have agreed to attend their event that will be held at the Bourne Corn Exchange from 10am to 1pm and entry is free.
One feature of the event will be a series of short free workshops on How to Prepare for an Interview given by a leading local HR professional.
A spokesperson said: "This is an excellent opportunity for anyone in the jobs market to find out how to succeed in securing that important new position.
“Whilst the employment situation in this area is better than in some places, there are those who are seeking work and many vacancies are being advertised.
"Information on apprenticeships and training courses may also be available, so why not go along and see what is on offer?
He added: “It is the first time Toolbar has put on such an event, and we are grateful to Job Centre Plus for using their experience to handle the invitations and co-ordinate the responses.
“We are hopeful that we can make it an annual event.”
Toolbar Bourne was set up to provide a meeting place for people who were out of work and in need of support and advice.