A Cambridgeshire-based charity supporting young people with their mental health is opening its first permanent centre in Peterborough.

Centre 33, which has been providing a free and confidential support service for young people across Cambridgeshire for over 40 years, will officially open its new hub at 4 Cumbergate in the city centre on September 22.

The service is for young people and will offer them a safe space to access support for their mental health, as well as anything else they require help with.

Helen Baker, service manager for Centre 33 at Cumbergate which supports young people

It will be the charity’s fifth centre to open in Cambridgeshire.

"We’re so please that we’re able to have our own space,” Helen Baker, Centre 33 service manager, who has worked for the charity for seven years, said.

“Young people need our service now more than ever.

"We offer a drop-in for young people aged between 13 and 25, who can come to us for anything they need.

“They can come to the drop-in without an appointment or parental consent, if they are aged over 13. They can have a sit-down session and assessment with one of our workers to establish exactly what their needs are in a non-judgemental and safe environment, and from there they can access support either delivered by ourselves or we can help them to access external support if it’s more appropriate.

"We offer counselling and guided self-help.”

Rates of mental health issues are rising among young people.

According to an NHS Digital survey, one in nine children had a probable mental health disorder before the pandemic, in 2017, which has now risen to one in six.

"Last year, across the county, 900 people came to our drop-in sessions,” Helen added. “Around 80 per cent came for support with their mental health and wellbeing.

"Ninety per cent came with complex or multiple needs [mental illness, substance abuse issues, intellectual impairment, acquired brain injury, or forensic issues]. It goes to show what young people are facing these days.

"Of the young people who came with needs around their emotional wellbeing, 50 per cent shared with us that they have been having suicidal thoughts.

“It is vital that young people can access the right support at the right time.

“The good thing about our service being open-access is that they can come when they feel ready because it’s such a massive step to reach out and ask for help.

"We want young people to know that we’re here and we’re listening.”

In the last annual survey conducted by Centre 33, 97 per cent of young people said that they felt listened to at at the centre, with 88 per cent saying

they would recommend it to others.

Centre 33 will be hosting its launch event, where you can find out more information about the services it offers, at the new hub in Cumbergate next Thursday from 5pm – 6.30pm.