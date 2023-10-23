News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Charity raffle will raise funds for 9-year-old Peterborough girl with rare condition

Grace Bucknell Smith diagnosed with KIF1a and Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP).
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A charity raffle will raise vital funds to help a 9-year-old girl from Peterborough who has been diagnosed with two rare and incurable conditions.

Grace Bucknell-Smith is in need of an operation after being diagnosed with neurodegenerative progressive diseases KIF1a and Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grace’s family are trying to raise money to pay for operations that could help the brave youngster walk without relying on her frame and wheelchair.

Grace Bucknell-SmithGrace Bucknell-Smith
Grace Bucknell-Smith
Most Popular

Her diagnosis means she has trouble with balance and mobility, and also has autism and other connected conditions.

Now a Christmas raffle has been organised to help the campaign.

Prizes include £100, theatre tickets, restaurant vouchers and a bottle of champagne. Tickets cost £1 each, and are available from the Wonky Donkey pub in Fletton, or by scanning the poster.

Businesses are still encouraged to donate prizes for the raffle – for more information or to donate to the campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gogracego

Related topics:PeterboroughTicketsFletton