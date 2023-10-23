Charity raffle will raise funds for 9-year-old Peterborough girl with rare condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
A charity raffle will raise vital funds to help a 9-year-old girl from Peterborough who has been diagnosed with two rare and incurable conditions.
Grace Bucknell-Smith is in need of an operation after being diagnosed with neurodegenerative progressive diseases KIF1a and Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP).
Grace’s family are trying to raise money to pay for operations that could help the brave youngster walk without relying on her frame and wheelchair.
Her diagnosis means she has trouble with balance and mobility, and also has autism and other connected conditions.
Now a Christmas raffle has been organised to help the campaign.
Prizes include £100, theatre tickets, restaurant vouchers and a bottle of champagne. Tickets cost £1 each, and are available from the Wonky Donkey pub in Fletton, or by scanning the poster.
Businesses are still encouraged to donate prizes for the raffle – for more information or to donate to the campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gogracego