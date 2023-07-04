The A-Z pub crawl has helped to raise vital funds for a cancer support charity.

A charity A-Z pub crawl in Peterborough has helped to raise over £3500 for Cancer Support UK.

The unique challenge saw 13 family and friends set out last month to have an alcoholic drink in a pub in the city/surrounding area beginning with each letter of the alphabet.

The group have done similar challenges around 14 years ago in support of Sue Ryder but former city councillor Graham Murphy was inspired to bring the event after hearing that his daughter (28) had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the year.

He said: “As a parent, you do everything for your children but in that moment, hearing the news, you’re helpless.

"I needed to do something so I set out to get the team back together and to raise money for this phenomenal charity.

"They're absolutely brilliant at offering support and really act as a comfort blanket, saying leave it to us.”

The small charity offers practical and emotional support to people diagnosed with cancer. They supply cancer Kkts, chemo kits and kids' kits free of charge during treatment and our Cancer Coach programme helps to resume life after cancer when treatment ends.

The pub crawl has raised just short of £3600 so far for the charity.

The pubs visited were: A The Abbey, Crowland, B Black Bull,Deeping, C Charters, D Drapers, E Ex Servicemen Club, Thorney, F Falcon, Whittlesey, G George & Angel, Crowland, H Harrier, Gunthorpe, I Cock Inn, Werrington, J JD Spoons, Whittlesey, K Katie’s Bar – Eye Community Centre, L Lime Tree, Walton, M Moorhen, Hampton, N New Crown, Whittlesey, O Ostrich Inn, P The Peacock, Q Queens Head, R Railway, Whittlesey, S Stage, Deeping, T Three Horseshoes, Werrington, U Under the Eagle, Parnwell, V Vine, Deeping, W Whittle Way, Stanground, X Cross Keys, Woodston, Y Yard of Ale, Woodston, Z Zee Blue Boar, Eye.

To donate to support the work of Cancer Support UK, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/a-zcharitypubcrawl.

