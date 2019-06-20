Charity of Peterborough star Warwick Davis criticises Jimmy Carr for dwarf abortion joke

A charity co-founded by acting star Warwick Davis has criticised comedian Jimmy Carr for reportedly making a joke about dwarfs and abortion.

Little People UK said it had received messages from members of the dwarfism community after Carr’s latest stand up show ‘Terribly Funny’ reportedly featured the gag - “Is a dwarf an abortion that made it?”

Warwick Davis

Mr Carr is currently touring the UK and is due to appear at The Cresset in Peterborough on Wednesday (June 26) and on July 12.

Harry Potter and Star Wars star Mr Davis lives in the Peterborough area. He co-founded the charity in 2012 with wife Samantha and other individuals.

A statement on the Little People UK website states: “We are saddened that in 2019 we have to deal with such prejudice to the dwarfism community (and other minority groups) in a time where we all strive to live equal lives and celebrate diversity without fear of humiliation or preconception.

“Comments such as this are offensive to people with dwarfism and are incredibly detrimental to their wellbeing. People with dwarfism simply want to live their lives just like everyone else; going to school, shopping, walking down the street and going to work, sometimes in highly respected professions.

“To potentially hear a member of the public repeat such a comment, after seeing a stand up show, can affect them for their entire life. This causes unnecessary distress and anxiety through no fault of the person with dwarfism, simply because they have a genetic difference.”

It added: “Anyone can have a child with dwarfism. For parents, particularly new parents, to hear such ‘jokes’ about their child can have long lasting effects.

“We strongly urge reconsideration of using people with dwarfism as the subject of jokes. We appreciate comedy is a matter of personal opinion, however, in 2019, people with dwarfism should not have to live with the consequences of being the subject of someone else’s humour.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact representatives of Mr Carr.