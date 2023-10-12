Charity lunch adds £16,500 to Peterborough breast care unit coffers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Ladies Charity Lunch, organised by city breast cancer survivor and campaigner Carol Collier, was another huge success – with moving and emotional personal breast cancer stories, inspirational speakers, magic, music and the digging deep to donate.

Alongside a two-course lunch, there was a raffle and auction which generated thousands of pounds to support existing and assist new services at Peterborough City Hospital’s Breast Care Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 200 plus guests gave standing ovations to speakers Pauline Daniel and TV personality Sarah Cawood, who each shared their own personal breast cancer journey stories.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive £16,500 raised from the annual Ladies Charity Lunch

The event was started by Carol in 2015, after she was treated for breast cancer at Peterborough City Hospital following diagnosis from a routine mammogram in 2014.

Last year, the lunch hit the £100,000 mark – with patients benefiting from a number of services paid for through the fundraising efforts over the years.

This has included a specialised tattoo machine to support patients with improving their body image, a refurbishment of the mobile breast screening van, and staff development to provide a breast pain clinic in the community at Doddington Hospital in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol said: “I was so grateful for all the excellent care I received from everyone in the breast care unit, and really wanted to do something to give back.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have attended the annual lunch over the years – and surpassing the £100,000 milestone last year was incredible.

“It never ceases to amaze me just how generous people are.”

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event - sponsored by Anne Corder Recruitment, Buckles Solicitors, The Holiday Inn Peterborough West, The Phoenix Group and Your Local Magazine – is a timely reminder to people across Cambridgeshire.

One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Research shows that screening – used to find breast cancers at an early stage when they are too small to see or feel - saves on average one life from breast cancer for every 200 women who are screened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is urging women who have received an initiation for screening to keep their appointment. As well as on-site breast screening within a hospital setting, mobile screening vehicles also regularly visit Stamford and Rutland Hospital and many other venues within the local community.

To find out what you can expect at you appointment at the Trust, please visit Breast Unit | NW Anglia Website (nwangliaft.nhs.uk)