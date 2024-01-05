Giving Tree appeal supported a record number of families in need during the festive period

Peterborough families struggling to make ends meet had more reasons to celebrate this Christmas thanks to the kind-hearted support of a local charity.

The Giving Tree Appeal, a charity which tries to help ensure every child has a gift to unwrap on Christmas Day, gave out an amazing 2,800 presents to underprivileged local children on December 25.

The initiative was supported by North West Anglia Hospitals Charity, which encouraged members of the community and staff at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals to come together and donate gifts.

The Giving Tree charity, supported by North West Anglia Hospitals Charity, gave out nearly 3,000 presents to underprivileged children over Christmas (image: adobe)

Their kindness ensured The Giving Tree was able to set a new record in the number of presents it was able to gift since it began in 2016.

The charity’s founder, Natalie Styles–Hudson, Site Senior Manager at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, explained what motivated her to set up The Giving Tree seven years ago:“I set up the appeal to provide Christmas presents to children and young people who would otherwise get nothing.”

Natalie was thrilled by last month’s response:

“I have been amazed by the generosity shown this year and the support we have received from North West Anglia Hospitals Charity.”

As well as ensuring underprivileged children had reason to be cheerful on Christmas Day, The Giving Tree also gave gifts to children of hospital staff affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We were able to give [presents] to 12 different wards or departments across Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals,” Natalie said.

“Staff members said it was amazing to see the joy on their children’s faces when the presents were given, and what a huge sense of relief they felt knowing they had presents to open.”

Joanne Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, spoke for many of her colleagues:

“I feel incredibly proud that we managed to donate nearly 3,000 gifts to children living in difficult situations,” she said.