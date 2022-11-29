North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity patron Craig Revel Horwood with charity ball compere and Head of Education at North West Anglian NHS Foundation Trust, Scott Topping; event organisers and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Assistant Chief Nurses Laura Stent and Theresa McCarthy and Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity.

Sequins, sparkle, VIP guests and the unveiling of some cute and cuddly mascots were all part of a glittering charity ball to further boost funds for the charity, who serve Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke, and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals.

Money from the charity is used to fund improvements and projects of all sizes to benefit patient and staff experience.

Kicking off an evening of entertainment for over 280 guests at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough was The Collaboration Choir, followed by a three-course dinner, raffle, auctions and a Charleston masterclass delivered by Strictly Come Dancing judge, and Hospitals’ Charity patron, Craig Revel Horwood.

The hospital's charity supporters Annabelle and Warwick Davis.

Aa a supporter of the Hospitals’ Charity, Craig also helped to officially unveil the trio of mascots who over the coming weeks and months be visiting North West Anglia’s hospitals to give patients, staff and visitors a boost.

Craig said: “Since I became the Hospital’s charity patron at the start of the year, I have had the privilege of meeting so many fabulous hospital staff in a wide variety of roles, and seeing first-hand the amazing work they do.

“I am delighted to be patron, and the success of the ball and the massive amount raised through incredibly generous support is huge testament to how much the NHS is valued locally and regionally.”

Hospitals’ Charity supporter – Harry Potter and Star Wars actor - Warwick Davis was also among the guests, who was accompanied by his daughter Annabelle.

Ball-goers – many of them local business leaders and event sponsors who had generously bought tickets – were able to keep dancing thanks to popular local band, The Motor City Vipers, who closed the evening with an amazing live set.

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, and one of the charity ball organisers, said: “It was an incredible night, and huge thanks to every single person that played a role in making it the wonderful occasion it was.

“The staggering amount raised will be added to the Hospitals’ Charity funds and will make such a difference to dozens if not hundreds of patients, visitors and staff.

“As well as this fantastic achievement, we are excited to announce that the Trust will be running a competition to name our terrific mascots and hope to bring more news of that very soon.”

In addition to the generosity of those attending the ball, The Trust would also like to thank everyone who donated raffle and auction prizes – which were sold under the watchful and expert eye of celebrity auctioneer David Palmer - all the volunteers who helped on the night and all the sponsors, including main sponsors Progress Health and Prospect Healthcare.