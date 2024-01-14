Charity’s former chairman appointed following CEO’s decision to step down

One of Peterborough’s most active charities in the voluntary and community sector has appointed a new CEO.

In a statement released this week, Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS) confirmed Jonathan Jelley MBE JP, who up until now has served as the charity’s chairman, will become acting CEO with immediate effect.

It is envisaged that Mr Jelley will step down from the board to take on the role, initially for a six month period.

Jonathan Jelley MBE JP, is the new CEO of Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS).

Mr Jelley said: “I am delighted to take up the role of acting CEO at PCVS and will endeavour to bring fresh leadership to the charity.”

A fixture in the city since 1980, PCVS has spent more than 40 years endeavouring to deliver on its vision to help Peterborough develop vibrant, resilient communities with greater equality of opportunity for all.

The charity aims – and very often succeeds – in meeting its goals by providing charities and community groups with the sustainable infrastructure they need to survive and, eventually, thrive.

PCVS believes that this approach ultimately helps a great many individuals and communities living across Peterborough to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

While acknowledging PCVS as “an important charity in the city of Peterborough that has been doing exceptional work for over 40 years,” the former chairman said he believed the organisation “has tremendous potential to achieve even greater impact in the future.”

Mr Jelley struck an upbeat note in his acceptance statement, saying he was looking forward to “working with members, stakeholders, partners, trustees and staff to further strengthen the Voluntary and Community sector in Peterborough in these challenging times.”

Mr Jelley replaces Christina Alexander, who had been the charity’s CEO for more than a year.

Speaking of Ms Alexander’s departure, a PCVS spokesperson said:

“During her 15 months in the post, Christina has done much to bring communities in Peterborough together and to further the agenda of PCVS in addressing inequalities.”

“We thank her for her contribution and wish her well for the future.”