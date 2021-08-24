Chance for pet pooches to do doggy paddle at Peterborough Lido

The swim will be the last event of the season at the Lido, and will take place on Tuesday, September 14.

General Manager, Steve Luker said: “We have close links with other Lidos who have told us how popular their dog swims are, there aren’t many pools where you can bring your pets for a swim with you so we hope that it will be a lot of fun and a real success.

“The pool gets completely drained every year after the last swim of the season, so we thought, before we empty it, let’s go for it and invite the doggies along! If it goes well this year, we will look to expand the event further in 2022.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place next month

Adults can accompany their pooches and swim with them in the water or closely supervise them whilst they go for a solo dip.