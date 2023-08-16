News you can trust since 1948
Centuries old house in Peterborough Cathedral grounds could be your new family home

Norman Hall dates back to the 1600s – and is set to hit the rental market in September
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST

A centuries old house in the Peterborough Cathedral grounds could be the perfect home for a lucky family.

Norman Hall, which is believed to date back to the 1600s, is set to hit the rental market next month, with the unique property providing a stunning location for a family home.

Century 21 agents have been tasked with finding tenants for the historic house.

Original features, including beams and stonework are all included – as is a sturdy front door – complete with strong chain!

The house is located on the south side of the Cathedral – and of course comes with stunning views of Peterborough’s most famous building.

Century 21 said it was a ‘truly special property’ saying: “This rare find is coming to the market in September and will be exclusively marketed by Century 21 Peterborough - A property that is set within the beautiful grounds of Peterborough Cathedral

Bursting with character, this home dates back to the 1600’s and still retains some original features.

“We are delighted to offer this five bedroom, two bathroom property to rent. It is the only private dwelling that’s available within the Cathedral grounds.”

The 400 year old home will go on the market next month. Photo: Century 21

1. Norman Hall

The 400 year old home will go on the market next month. Photo: Century 21

The property still has a number of original features. Photo: Century 21

2. Norman Hall

The property still has a number of original features. Photo: Century 21

There are five bedrooms in the historic home

3. Norman Hall

There are five bedrooms in the historic home Photo: Century 21

The spacious home is expected to be available in September. Photo: Century 21

4. Norman Hall

The spacious home is expected to be available in September. Photo: Century 21

