More than one in 20 people in Peterborough were providing unpaid care as of 2021, latest Census figures of England and Wales revealed.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 16,244 people in Peterborough were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 8.7 per cent of the population over five years old in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this was a fall from the previous census in 2011, when 11.3 per cent of the area’s population were providing unpaid care.

More than one in 20 Peterborough residents providing unpaid care, latest census figures reveal.

Participants were asked whether they ‘look after, or give any help or support’ to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions, or problems related to old age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rate also fell across England and Wales over the decade, from 11.4 per cent to nine per cent. However, the ONS warns that because the census was carried out during the pandemic, many people may have been avoiding seeing elderly or vulnerable family and friends.

The wording of the question on unpaid care was also different in the 2021 census, and the percentages used by the ONS have been standardised to account for differences in age between areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers UK said it was surprised that the overall figure had gone down, but added that many people may not self-report as a carer.

‘Hidden carers’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Walker, chief executive of the charity, said: “Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers.

“We know that there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential that public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough, 8,931 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021 – including 5,078 people doing so for more than 50 hours a week.

Ms Walker said that without the work of unpaid carers, "our health and social care systems would quite simply collapse".

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "It is vital that the Government recognises the pressing needs of this huge swathe of people and develops a funded National Carers Strategy for England.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: “The government has prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement, with up to £7.5 billion available over the next two years to support adult social care services – the biggest funding increase in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad