Celebrations mark a decade of Peterborough’s hydrotherapy pool

Thousands of people have used the pool in the past decade

Originally a school hydrotherapy pool for children with special educational needs and disabilities, St George’s opened to the wider community in 2011 so it could benefit more people. Since then, the fully accessible, warm water pool has delivered improved health and wellbeing to over 4,500 local residents with disabilities and health conditions.

To mark the ten years it has been open, a special book has been commissioned by the friends of the pool - with Graphic Design Students from Peterborough College designing the finished product.

Karen Oldale, St George’s Friends and Service Users Lead, Said “The students have exceeded our expectations. Not only have they designed a delightfully colourful and attractive book, but we were impressed by their initiative, professionalism and sensitivity to the brief.”

Philia Perekekeme and Louise Nicholls who both completed their BTEC Level 3 course in Graphic Design this year took on the commission whilst also completing their final assignment for the course.

Philia said: “I have always loved designing work for others individually, but this project showed me how valuable a team can be. Working under others or within a group setting is a valuable skill to have in any capacity, but even more so within the design industry. I am grateful to have such a good lead on this project, as well as some great clients to work for. I can only hope that my future work in the industry can be as educational as this project.”

Louise added; “I have really enjoyed working on this project as it has helped me improve my communication skills with a client. This is an important part of the design industry that will help with future work and with my Digital Arts course at University Centre Peterborough.” Digby Chacksfield, Graphic Design Lecturer said, “The BTEC level 3 Graphic Design course equips students with professional skills and knowledge enabling them to apply for jobs or begin to work freelance after completing the course. We pride ourselves on seeing students gain the confidence to take on work like the St George’s commission. I am immensely proud of the professional conduct of the student from liaising with the client to producing an industry quality final outcome. Our students are ready to work early on in the course and by the time they are finished are extremely well equipped to enter the industry or continue onto university. We are currently open for applications for September 2021, anyone interested can apply at www.peterborough.ac.uk

“It has been a pleasure working with St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool and we welcome other graphic design work experience opportunities for our students”