A teenage entrepreneur who launched her own online sweet shop is enjoying the sweet taste of success.

Caitlin Russell (14) of Sawtry, who set up The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers earlier this year has just been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

She was backed by votes from the public and recognition from the judging panel in the 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards category recognising businesses run by people under 25-years-old.

Caitlin Russell (14) winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards.

Afterwards, Caitlin said: “I am so shocked and delighted to have won this award, particularly given the fact that I only launched the

business earlier this year.

“I came up with the idea for it as part of my GCSE Business Studies course and with the help of my parents launched it on social media before creating a website.

"Since then, we have launched a monthly pop-up shop, a free home delivery service, and a monthly subscription service, all of which are doing really well.

She added: “I wasn’t expecting to win this award but I’m so grateful to everyone that voted for me.”

Buoyed by her success, Caitlin is now looking at moving into dedicated business premises where she can store and sell more of the sweets and treats she offers.

She is also developing new products and services for her customers.

Her business has also been awarded a five star hygiene rating and has been approved by the Food Standards Agency.

Dan, her father, said: “As a family, we are all incredibly proud of what Caitlin has achieved and she has more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Caitlin’s future plans for her business, which stocks more than 125 different sweets and treats, include a monthly subscription service in time for Christmas allowing customers to ‘gift’ their favourite sweets on a monthly basis for three, six, or 12 months.