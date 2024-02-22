Celebrations for local care home resident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edith, celebrating her 96th year was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received lots of cards and gifts. A buffet was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.
Edith before coming to Longueville Court, was an active member of her local community but moved to Longueville Court where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life. The birthday girl, said she was so pleased to celebrate with all her friends around her.
Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, General Manager of Barchester Longueville Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Edith is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 103 residents from respite care to long term stays.