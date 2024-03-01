Celebrations as £70 million multi-storey apartments development in Peterborough reaches milestone
A £70 million development project to create more than 300 flats in Peterborough has reached a new milestone.
A topping out celebration was held at the Indigo complex in Northminster which will see 315 apartments created in a 10 storey block.
The accommodation will be operated by Peterborough-based social housing association Cross Keys Homes and will offer a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes across two connected wings.
The apartments are expected to be available for use later this year.
The development will also include two commercial retail units once complete.
The ceremony was attended by Cross Keys Homes' group chair, Shelagh Grant, chief executive Claire Higgins with Willmott Dixon’s Director, Dan Doyle, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Anna Smith.
Also present were representatives from Drees & Sommer, Corstorphine & Wright Architects, HLM, William H Brown, Eddisons, ELG and Focus.
Claire Higgins, said: “It has been a pleasure to see the fantastic progress that has been made to date by our development partners Willmott Dixon.
"It’s a challenging site being built in challenging times and they have been absolutely superb from day one always working positively with us to iron out any problems whether that is the unpredictable weather or challenging ground conditions.
“We are committed to making a positive difference by providing homes that people can afford and are looking forward to seeing how our Indigo development will help to improve access to sustainable, modern city centre living.”
Gary Clarke, technical director for Cross Keys Homes, said: “The topping out ceremony is a significant milestone in any construction project marking the structural completion of a build.
"Having overseen this development since the beginning it is great to see Indigo reach this point in the build.”
Mr Doyle said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the topping out point of this flagship regeneration project with key stakeholders and project partners.
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “Getting your own front-door key is life-changing, and our devolution pledge to bring quality housing within reach is creating hundreds of city-centre homes that will change the world for people.”