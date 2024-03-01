Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £70 million development project to create more than 300 flats in Peterborough has reached a new milestone.

A topping out celebration was held at the Indigo complex in Northminster which will see 315 apartments created in a 10 storey block.

The accommodation will be operated by Peterborough-based social housing association Cross Keys Homes and will offer a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes across two connected wings.

From left, holding the Indigo sign board are Cross Keys Homes' chief executive Claire Higgins, CKH Group Board Chair Shelagh Grant, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Deputy Mayor Cllr Anna Smith and Willmott Dixon’s Director Dan Doyle.

The apartments are expected to be available for use later this year.

The development will also include two commercial retail units once complete.

The ceremony was attended by Cross Keys Homes' group chair, Shelagh Grant, chief executive Claire Higgins with Willmott Dixon’s Director, Dan Doyle, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Anna Smith.

Also present were representatives from Drees & Sommer, Corstorphine & Wright Architects, HLM, William H Brown, Eddisons, ELG and Focus.

Claire Higgins, said: “It has been a pleasure to see the fantastic progress that has been made to date by our development partners Willmott Dixon.

"It’s a challenging site being built in challenging times and they have been absolutely superb from day one always working positively with us to iron out any problems whether that is the unpredictable weather or challenging ground conditions.

“We are committed to making a positive difference by providing homes that people can afford and are looking forward to seeing how our Indigo development will help to improve access to sustainable, modern city centre living.”

Gary Clarke, technical director for Cross Keys Homes, said: “The topping out ceremony is a significant milestone in any construction project marking the structural completion of a build.

"Having overseen this development since the beginning it is great to see Indigo reach this point in the build.”

Mr Doyle said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the topping out point of this flagship regeneration project with key stakeholders and project partners.