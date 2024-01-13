Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-million pound flats development to provide more affordable homes in Peterborough is nearing completion.

Called Indigo, the 315 apartments in Northminster are being built for social housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Construction work on the £70 million 10-storey block, made up of one, two and three bedroom homes plus two commercial retail units, began in September 2022 and should finish this year.

This image shows how the £70 million apartments development at Northminster will appear once completed this year.

Managers of Cross Keys Homes say the homes will be let at discounted rents, set at or below 80 per cent of the normal market rate.

Dan Doyle, director at Willmott Dixon, which is building the apartments, said: “Set to offer new homes to people in the area and regenerate a large city centre site, the Indigo development is soon going to be a central element in the lives of many in Peterborough.”

Claire Higgins, chief Executive at CKH, said: “This is a great step forward for us.

"The demand for affordable homes in our city is huge, so finding opportunities to regenerate large sites like this in the city centre is essential to providing the homes people need.

"The scheme promises to be a landmark development which will offer sustainable, modern city centre living, minutes from the train station and other amenities.

"We are pleased that we can now progress at pace and are very much looking forward to working with our first-class project team on making our plans a reality.”