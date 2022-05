Families gathered in Central Park yesterday (Monday) as Muslims from across Peterborough came together to celebrate Eid.

The event saw a congregation made up of people of all ages come together for a service in the sunshine.

Eid is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar, as it brings to an end the holy month of Ramadan.

Along with the religious service, there were other events taking place during the day.

Eid in the Park Families gathered to celebrate Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Eid in the Park Families gathered to celebrate Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Eid in the Park Families gathered to celebrate Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Eid in the Park Families gathered to celebrate Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales