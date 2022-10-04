Celebrations as new 'iron age' roundhouse opened at Peterborough's Flag Fen

There were celebrations at Flag Fen last weekend as a ‘new’ iron age roundhouse was finally completed.

Guest of honour Francis Pryor officially placed the final stone on the roof of the building during the topping out ceremony on Saturday.

The new roundhouse has been based on an actual Iron Age Roundhouse that was discovered at Cats Water, next to Flag Fen, during an archaeological excavation during the 1980’s. Roundhouses were the housing built in Britain from the Bronze Age and throughout the Iron Age – dating back 3,500 years ago.

Among the many dedicated volunteers who have helped build the new roundhouse was expert builder, David Freeman. It is estimated a total of 50,000 thatched bundles have been made before being tied to the roof.

The Flag Fen team hope the new roundhouse will be used by local schools for education and enhance the visitor experience at the historic attraction.

1. New roundhouse at Flag Fen Dave Savory making final touches before the topping out of the new Iron Age roundhouse at Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. New roundhouse at Flag Fen Topping out of the new Iron Age roundhouse at Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. New roundhouse at Flag Fen Ann Freeman making final touches before the topping out of the new Iron Age roundhouse at Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales