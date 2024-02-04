Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mother and her daughter-in-law in Whittlesey are stepping out to make every bride’s wedding day dream come true.

Marie (56) King and Stefanie (36) King have just opened The Glass Slipper, in High Causeway, selling an array of beautiful wedding gowns as well as the essential dresses for mother of the bride and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run shop, which features an array of prom dresses and ball gowns, is handily placed on the main road for drop-in visitors and appointments.

Top, the official opening of The Glass Slipper in Whittlesey by the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Kay Mayor, centre, with co-owners Stefanie King, left, and Marie King; below left, Stefanie King and Marie King; and the frontage of The Glass Slipper.

The Glass Slipper was officially opened by the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Kay Mayor.

Marie said: “The reaction from people in Whittlesey has been phenomenal.

"People have been popping in and saying they’re delighted we’re not just another corner shop or coffee shop. The welcome from the community has been wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business began when they bought the business two years ago when it was based in an upper floor of a building in Oundle Road, Peterborough.

Marie said: “It was an upstairs premises and obviously there was no shop front.

"We got out as soon as we could.

"Our new shop is on the ground floor with a great front window so everyone can see us.”

The shop is open six days a week – Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm with appointments only on Saturdays and to 8pm on Thursdays – and Marie and Stefanie are so busy they have already taken on an extra member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie, who used to work for Travelex, said: “I think it was a moment of madness when we bought the business.

"But I don’t regret a moment of it.

“It’s enjoyable and no one is moody as weddings are always happy occasions.

"With the growth of online shopping there aren’t many of us around and we find a lot of people really want somewhere they can go into and enjoy the experience of trying on a wedding gown.

“We make it a fun and enjoyable experience and let the customer take it at their own pace and if we’re quite happy if they want to come back three or four times to try on the dresses.