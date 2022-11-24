Celebration of enterprising excellence will see winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2022 named tonight
Titles in 12 categories are up for grabs
The winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 will be declared tonight at a glittering presentation ceremony.
A total of 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
In addition, there will be a special announcements for the winners of the Business Person of the Year award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.
The finalists for the 26th PT Business Excellence Awards are:
Anglian Lifts & Stairlifts
Body Bliss
Chiltern Cold Storage
Clarity Stack
Connections Legal Management
Funnel Boost
Games Swap Shop UK
Henson Crisp
IGO4
The Lettings Hub
Loaded Bikes
Locks and Shades
Optimyzd
Peters Cleaners
Princebuild
Rapidrop Global
Shoplight
Up the Garden Bath
Virtue Property & Renovations
Yours Clothing
Chris Collier, chairman of the awards’ judges, said: “I have been a judge for over 15 years for the awards, and it’s amazing how many gems we have found over this time.
"2022 has been no exception and we have some very interesting businesses shortlisted for the awards.”
Mark Jackson, partner of the award’s headline sponsor Azets, said: “There are some amazing businesses in Peterborough, many of which we rarely hear about and so it is great to be able to help raise the profile of some of the great things happening in our local business community.”
Guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.