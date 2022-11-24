News you can trust since 1948
Celebration of enterprising excellence will see winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2022 named tonight

Titles in 12 categories are up for grabs

By Paul Grinnell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 will be declared tonight at a glittering presentation ceremony.

A total of 20 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

In addition, there will be a special announcements for the winners of the Business Person of the Year award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Winners of last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

The finalists for the 26th PT Business Excellence Awards are:

Anglian Lifts & Stairlifts

Body Bliss

Chiltern Cold Storage

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 will take place tonight.

Clarity Stack

Connections Legal Management

Funnel Boost

Games Swap Shop UK

Azets are the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.
Henson Crisp

IGO4

The Lettings Hub

Loaded Bikes

Locks and Shades

Optimyzd

Peters Cleaners

Princebuild

Rapidrop Global

Shoplight

Up the Garden Bath

Virtue Property & Renovations

Yours Clothing

Chris Collier, chairman of the awards’ judges, said: “I have been a judge for over 15 years for the awards, and it’s amazing how many gems we have found over this time.

"2022 has been no exception and we have some very interesting businesses shortlisted for the awards.”

Mark Jackson, partner of the award’s headline sponsor Azets, said: “There are some amazing businesses in Peterborough, many of which we rarely hear about and so it is great to be able to help raise the profile of some of the great things happening in our local business community.”

Guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.

