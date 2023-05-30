News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Cause of fire to Peterborough bungalow 'deliberate', Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue confirm

Crews remained on site into the early evening to dampen the area down and make it was safe
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 30th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:05 BST
The fire started on Friday, destroying parts of the bungalow.The fire started on Friday, destroying parts of the bungalow.
The fire started on Friday, destroying parts of the bungalow.

The cause of the blaze that burnt through a Peterborough home has been confirmed by fire crews as ‘deliberate’.

Police and fire were called to Bardney, in Orton Goldhay, at midday on 26 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters arrived to find a “well-developed fire” involving a bungalow, with the fire already spread to the roof.

Wearing breathing apparatus, crews from Stanground, Yaxley, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet, tackling the fire from above.

Most Popular

No injuries have been reported and the crews returned to their stations by 7pm.

A photograph shows the house with serious damage to the roof, with garden items destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read More
Peterborough's Nathan 'Nyces' Murdoch completes stunning new mural 'on best wall...
Related topics:PeterboroughPoliceDogsthorpe