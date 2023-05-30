The fire started on Friday, destroying parts of the bungalow.

The cause of the blaze that burnt through a Peterborough home has been confirmed by fire crews as ‘deliberate’.

Police and fire were called to Bardney, in Orton Goldhay, at midday on 26 May.

Firefighters arrived to find a “well-developed fire” involving a bungalow, with the fire already spread to the roof.

Wearing breathing apparatus, crews from Stanground, Yaxley, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet, tackling the fire from above.

No injuries have been reported and the crews returned to their stations by 7pm.

A photograph shows the house with serious damage to the roof, with garden items destroyed.

