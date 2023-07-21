A careers event to help young people shape their working lives is to be held in Peterborough.​

Demonstrations of gaming, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality will add focus to the Future You Careers Event.

Among employers already lined up for the event, which is aimed at people aged 24 years and under, will be US spice giant McCormick, Morgan Sindall, Anglian Water, Cross Keys Homes, Amazon, NHS and Bauer Media.

A lecturer from ARU Peterborough will give demonstrations in gaming, AR, AI and VR and there will also be interactive climbing wall courtesy of the Armed Forces.

The National Careers Service will be on hand, and there will be a number of training room activities, as well as free pizza for those attending.

The Future You Careers Event takes place on August 17 at Sand Martin House on Fletton Quays, from 10am to 2pm and entry is free.

The event is being hosted by Peterborough City Council, the Department of Work and Pensions and ARU Peterborough.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, the council’s cabinet member for education, skills and university, said: “This is a new event for Peterborough and will look at how to use some modern tools such as AI and VR, which are rapidly becoming vital parts of an employee’s skillset.

“We have a number of established employers attending who have a strong presence in our city, and they will no doubt have plenty of advice for young people who are looking to start their careers.”