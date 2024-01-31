News you can trust since 1948
Care home welcomes local police officers

Staff at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford look forward to welcoming PC Rebecca Angel and PC Edd McKinnon from Leicestershire Police. Our neighbourhood police officers will be guest speakers at the Chater Lodge 'Coffee Morning' on Friday 9th February at 10.15am
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
The police officers will speak to the community, residents and relatives about news from within the local community, neighbourhood schemes taking place and also about themselves before taking questions from the audience.

Zoe Postgate, the General Manager of Chater Lodge has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you to PC Angel and PC Edd ahead of their visit and to all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Chater Lodge Care Home are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our Chater Lodge Care Home who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

