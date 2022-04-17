Care home residents enjoy a pampering day
Memory Lane Community residents at Hickathrift House care home in Wisbech enjoyed a nail pamper day at the home courtesy of the RD Nails & Beauty Academy from Peterborough, who treated the residents to free nail painting and hand massages.
Memory Lane Community is a dedicated part of the home designed to support residents who are living with various stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia to stay as independent and active as possible.
Honouring the women residents at the home, the beauticians stopped in with a range of nail supplies to pamper and beautify. The male residents enjoyed scented hand massages and nail care.
RD Nails & Beauty Academy were a hit with residents not only for their skills but their kind, friendly conversations.
A Hickathrift House Care Home said spokesperson: “It’s always a lovely treat to be pampered, and our residents deserve it. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Hickathrift House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was our most fun and relaxing! Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in. We are ever so thankful for RD Nails to offer their wonderful services for the day. It was great to see the reactions of the residents after their lovely pamper session.”
Joan, a resident at the home was able to enjoy a new fresh set of nails. Joan said “I really love this colour and my nails from these lovely ladies. It brought back good memories.”