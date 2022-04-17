Care home residents enjoy a pampering day

A Hickathrift House Care Home said spokesperson: “It’s always a lovely treat to be pampered, and our residents deserve it. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Hickathrift House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was our most fun and relaxing! Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in. We are ever so thankful for RD Nails to offer their wonderful services for the day. It was great to see the reactions of the residents after their lovely pamper session.”