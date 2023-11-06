Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pop-up Christmas card and gift shop which has become a modern festive tradition for many is once again returning to Peterborough.

Cards For Good Causes, the UK’s largest multi-charity card and gift retailer, has once again set up shop at St. John's Church in Cathedral Square.

First established in 1959, the generous retailer maintains the twin aims of raising funds for UK charities and inspiring people to buy gifts and cards that will support local and national good causes.

“We can’t wait to open our doors” said Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes.

The shop has actually been open at the church venue since mid-October. However, with Halloween and Bonfire Night now both passed, now is the time when the serious business of Christmas shopping begins in earnest.

“If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all whilst supporting the charities of your choice,” Cherry promised.

Along with a huge choice of Christmas cards, shoppers will also be able to stock up on other must-haves like advent calendars, wrapping paper, gift tags and decorations.

A selection of gifts and toys will also be available.

Shoppers who are unable to visit St. Johns can view and buy the pop-up shop’s offerings online at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk.

As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has raised over £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone.

These incredible amounts have enabled its partner charities to improve the lives of many people and continue to fund life-saving work.

The Terrence Higgins Trust, Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, Perennial, NSPCC, Epilepsy Action and Barnardo's are just some of the 70+ charities that will be supported by monies raised this year.

“And it’s all thanks to the support of the Peterborough community,” Cherry added.