News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
52 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
56 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Car parts company Parkers agrees lease on new unit at Yaxley's Enterprise Park

​Agents welcome ‘unprecedented’ take up of new units

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read

Specialist companies have agreed lengthy leases on new units at a business park in Yaxley.​

A leading distributor of replacement car parts, Parkers, which was founded in 1924, has agreed terms on a 3,830 square feet unit at the 12 acre Enterprise Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Sauna Timber, which is a supplier of building materials to the trade and private customers, is to occupy a 1,905 square feet unit.

This image shows Enterprise Park, in Yaxley,
This image shows Enterprise Park, in Yaxley,
This image shows Enterprise Park, in Yaxley,
Most Popular

News of their arrival comes shortly after it was announced that BSW Window Solutions is moving into a 14,000 square feet unit on the park and Meridian Gym is opening in a 15,000 square feet unit.

Enterprise Park was officially launched last year jointly by agents Eddisons and Savills who say they have seen 'strong’ demand over the first three months of the year with 16 out of the 37 available units now reserved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the agents said: “This translates as a 43 per cent take-up in the first three trading months of 2023.

"It’s unprecedented and is being driven by strong demand by occupiers for quality commercial space in the Peterborough area where much of the available stock has been built for a number of years.”

With the first phase of Enterprise Park – with units ranging from 1,870 square feet to 7,674 square feet - the agents have just released details about the second phase, which will comprise of

units from 1,255 square feetew bus to 2,080 square feet that are available for occupation from September this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plots front Broadway in Yaxley and are offered for warehouse, trade counter and leisure uses.

Read More
Hundreds of jobs to be created at business park
Yaxley