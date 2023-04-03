Specialist companies have agreed lengthy leases on new units at a business park in Yaxley.​

A leading distributor of replacement car parts, Parkers, which was founded in 1924, has agreed terms on a 3,830 square feet unit at the 12 acre Enterprise Park.

And Sauna Timber, which is a supplier of building materials to the trade and private customers, is to occupy a 1,905 square feet unit.

This image shows Enterprise Park, in Yaxley,

News of their arrival comes shortly after it was announced that BSW Window Solutions is moving into a 14,000 square feet unit on the park and Meridian Gym is opening in a 15,000 square feet unit.

Enterprise Park was officially launched last year jointly by agents Eddisons and Savills who say they have seen 'strong’ demand over the first three months of the year with 16 out of the 37 available units now reserved.

A spokesperson for the agents said: “This translates as a 43 per cent take-up in the first three trading months of 2023.

"It’s unprecedented and is being driven by strong demand by occupiers for quality commercial space in the Peterborough area where much of the available stock has been built for a number of years.”

With the first phase of Enterprise Park – with units ranging from 1,870 square feet to 7,674 square feet - the agents have just released details about the second phase, which will comprise of

units from 1,255 square feet to 2,080 square feet that are available for occupation from September this year.

