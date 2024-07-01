Car parking at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre wins police-supported security award
and live on Freeview channel 276
High-level security measures have secured a police-backed award for Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre car parks.
The centre, which operates four multi-storey car parks providing about 2,268 spaces for shoppers and visitors to the city, has been awarded the Safer Parking Award in recognition of its commitment to security and safety for vehicle owners.
The award has been presented by the Park Mark Safer Parking Scheme, which is managed by the British Parking Association and supported by the Police Crime Prevention Initiatives.
Facilities that receive this award must comply with rigorous standards, which include regular assessments by specially trained police assessors to ensure the implementation of effective security measures.
Queensgate’s security measures include a focus on enhanced surveillance with comprehensive CCTV coverage, ensuring continuous monitoring and quick response to any incidents, improved lighting to enhance visibility and safety, particularly in the evenings and at night, dedicated training for car park personnel to ensure they are equipped to handle all safety and security situations plus regular maintenance checks to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and operational functionality.
A spokesperson for the centre said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the Safer Parking Award.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our car park meets the highest standards of safety and security.
"This award reflects our dedication to providing a secure environment for all who visit Queensgate."
The award follows the start of a £1.5 million energy efficiency improvement project last year to install cutting-edge LED lighting systems to give visitors greater and brighter visibility, while reducing energy waste.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.