The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer David Lowndes, who is now into his 50th year of service, has captured plenty in his time as the paper’s official snapper, including four royal visits from Queen Elizabeth herself.

Following her sad passing this week, David has been reminiscing on some of his favourite memories and photos he captured from the times Her Majesty visited Peterborough.

He said: “I photographed her four times. Once at the Maundy Money ceremony at the Cathedral in 1975. She then came and opened the Magistrate’s Court and The Cresset on the same day in 1978. I also photographed her at the East on England Show in 1991 and I also went to Yorkminster to do a photograph of her handing out Maundy Money there.

“She was very amenable. She used to look in your direction, whereas some of the royals would tend to have their back to you. She was a pleasure to take photos of and the picture were always nice.

“There was quite a big difference between photographing a royal visit from the Queen to any of the other royals. The Queen was on a higher level, everything was rehearsed, practised and done to a certain high standard. You’re really on your best behaviour. When the Queen came to Peterborough, everyone was on their toes.

“At the East of England Show, she would be on duty all day, marching round. It was really good in those days. Now if big corporations were covering a royal visit, they’d be up towers, using their long lenses etc but then, all you had was your small lens.

“You were told you could take all the photos you wanted as long as you kept 15 feet away from the queen and as she advanced, you would go back.

“One thing she used to do, that none of the other royals ever did, was to, after she met the dignitaries, go and meet a section of the crowd.

It was quite funny to watch the crowd with the Queen in front of them. They A- didn’t know where to look and B- look absolutely terrified! She had this aura about her.”

1. metp-10-5-22-dl-179.JPG The Queen at the East Of England Show. I wonder what the joke was? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. metp-10-5-22-dl-177.JPG Queen Elizabeth at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. metp-10-5-22-dl-170.JPG Queen Elizabeth opens The Cresset theatre in 1978. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. wueen.jpg The Queen opens The Cresset in 1978. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales