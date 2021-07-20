Cancer waiting times missed at Peterborough health trust

Latest figures show that in May, just 68 per cent of patients received treatment at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust within 62 days of being referred by their GP, with 14 people waiting longer than 104 days.

That is down from 79 per cent in April.

At least 85 per cent of patients are expected to start a first treatment for cancer within two months of an urgent GP referral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Hospital

In addition, 90 per cent of patients who are referred from an NHS cancer screening service should also start treatment within 62 days.

Moreover, the percentage of people being seen at the trust within two weeks of an urgent referral is 74 per cent, the latest data from NHS England shows.

According to the NHS website, patients should not have to wait more than two weeks to see a specialist if their GP suspects they have cancer and urgently refers them.

In cases where cancer has been confirmed, they should not have to wait more than 31 days from the decision to treat to the start of treatment.

More than 91 per cent of patients began cancer treatment at the trust in May within 31 days of a diagnosis.

Trust chief operating officer Phil Walmsley said: “Throughout the pandemic we have prioritised the treatment of all cancers, and despite a sharp increase in referrals, thanks to the hard work of our staff we have seen the vast majority of suspected cancer patients within 15 days.

“We have put on additional clinics and are working with partner organisations to share best practice so that our patients receive the best care as quickly and safely as possible.”