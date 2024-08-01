Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors could end six-year-long dispute

Campaigners battling to save Werrington Fields from enclosure will tomorrow (August 2) urge councillors not to close the door on a compromise deal.

A crunch meeting of Peterborough City Council’s scrutiny committee could seal the fate of the publicly accessible Fields and potentially end a six-year-long dispute over the use of the land.

The committee of 20 councillors, made up of members of all the political groups, will review a decision by its ruling cabinet on July 16 to give a 125 years lease of land known as Area C – equivalent to eight football pitches – to the neighbouring Ken Stimpson Academy and allow the land to be fenced off.

Peterborough City Council is proposing that a 1.8 metres high fence be used to enclose a large area of Werrington Fields in Peterborough, for use by pupils at Ken Stimpson Academy

If the scrutiny committee decides to take no further action, then the cabinet’s earlier decision will stand and that, for the council, will be the end of matter.

However, members could decide to refer the decision back to the Cabinet for reconsideration or they could even refer the matter back to the full council.

The council says that a number of people opposed to the decision will address the scrutiny committee before a decision is made.

They will include Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes who has criticised the cabinet’s decision.

He stated on X: "The council has consistently failed to be open or transparent with residents.”

The call in of the cabinet’s decision was made by Peterborough First councillors John Fox, Judy Fox and Sarah Hillier.

They say: “We feel decisions, such as the significance of a decision on Werrington Fields, should be considered by the full Council, not just Cabinet members of a single political Party.”

Campaigners are angry that the amount of land that it is proposed to be enclosed is too much.

They say the land has been accessible to the public for 40 years and is a vital community asset and that only a much smaller area – the size of about 2.5 football pitches – should be fenced off.

But the council and the school say fencing off the equivalent of eight football pitches will safeguard students.

