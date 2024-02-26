News you can trust since 1948
Campaigners against Wisbech incinerator secure funding pledges for legal challenge

Councillors set to ponder legal challenge
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
Campaigners battling to prevent the construction of a waste-to-energy incinerator in Wisbech say they have received donation pledges to help fund a legal challenge.

The Wisbech without Incineration (WisWIN) group says it has secured a number of offers towards the costs of a judicial review in a bid to overturn planning approval for the incinerator on a site on the Algores Industrial Estate.

Virginia Bucknor, spokesperson for Wisbech without Incineration (WisWIN), said: “We have already received offers of several thousand pounds to help contribute to a judicial review.”

This image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completedThis image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completed
This image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completed

It comes as members of Fenland District Council prepare to discuss an emergency motion later today (February 26) that could pave the way to a legal challenge to attempt to overturn the decision on February 20 of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho to approve plans for the incinerator.

The motion to be debated by councillors authorises officers to seek legal counsel about the Secretary of State’s decision and whether there are any grounds for a successful judicial review to overturn the decision.

Uncertainty surrounds the Secretary of State’s decision after a notice of the planning approval was later removed from the National Planning Infrastructure website with an update stating “clarification is being sought” on the consent decision.

However Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment, which is behind the plans for the huge incinerator on a site on the Algores Industrial Estate, said the approval was valid.

Mr Carey said: “We have received the consent and according to our legal advice this remains valid."