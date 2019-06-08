Campaign to save Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge up for award

A campaign to save Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge has been nominated for a national award.

Save Rhubarb Bridge is one of three finalists for the Outstanding Campaigning Group category at the 2019 Cycling UK Volunteer Awards which are being held in London.

Peterborough City Council had planned to demolish the important foot and cycle bridge at the A47/A15 junction, near Brotherhood Shopping Park, and replace it with pedestrian crossings after claiming it was near the end of its life.

But after fierce campaigning a new report was commissioned which revealed the bridge was in a better condition than first believed, allowing for repairs which are currently taking place and are expected to keep the bridge in operation for another 10 years.

The campaign by Trevor McSparron and Nyree Ambarchian included petitioning the council, counting how many people used the bridge and recording incidents of people running red lights and talking on their phones while at the wheel to highlight safety concerns about the crossings.

Trevor said: “We’re so pleased to have been nominated for this award which recognises community action to fight for better sustainable travel options for all.

“Saving Rhubarb Bridge was the result of a huge community response and this award recognises the positive contribution made by every single person in and around Peterborough who spoke up.

“We’re really grateful for all the help we received and are delighted the local community spirit is now being recognised in this way.”

The project, which will see repairs to the bridge, the new crossings and an additional lane of traffic at the roundabout, is being carried out by Skanska and will run until this winter.