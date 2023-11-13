Cambridgeshire Police launch Christmas presents appeal to help underprivileged youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Police have launched their annual campaign to make sure children in the county receive a present at Christmas.

Every year, due to a range of reasons, there are children across the county who will wake up on Christmas Day with no presents waiting for them under the tree.

There are charities and teams who work tirelessly to provide these children with a gift to open, but it isn’t possible without the support of the public.

Some of the presents given out last year

Inspector Andy Morris, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, who run the scheme, said: “Due to the amazing support that we have received in the past, I am pleased to announce that we are able to run our sixth Christmas gift appeal this year.

“We appreciate that times are tough, but I urge anyone who can help to do so and contribute to making these children’s Christmas’ that bit better.”

The appeal will run from Monday 13 November until Sunday 10 December. Donations will be accepted at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, and Wisbech police station, where the yellow phone outside can be used to contact staff. Please ensure any donations dropped off at either location are sealed within a carrier bag or a bin bag, but not wrapped.

Like previous years, items will also be able to be donated via online websites. If you wish to donate in this way, please send it to Sally Fairbrass at Cambridgeshire County Council, Awdry House, 110 Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, PE13 2JD.

Donations to the appeal could be toys, puzzles, dolls, sports equipment, Lego, books, craft sets, beauty sets, or male and female toiletry sets. Please note that only new gifts can be accepted, not second hand items.

The age ranges for donations are:

0 to 2 years

3 to 5 years

6 to 10 years

11+ years

Sally Fairbrass, who works for Children’s Social Services in Cambridgeshire and has helped with the appeal every year, said: “Whilst donations for all age groups are welcomed, we encourage people to donate gifts targeted at teenagers as they generally have fewer donations in comparison to the younger age groups.