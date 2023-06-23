Housebuilder Allison Homes is making it easier for members of the UK Armed Forces to get onto the property ladder in Cambridgeshire.

The company is building a range of new homes nearby military bases in the county including Harriers Rest in Wittering, next to RAF Wittering, Cromwell Fields in Bury and Whittlesey Green in Whittlesey, both near RAF Wyton.

The housebuilder has launched an exclusive Armed Forces package*, which will allow active personnel to receive a £500 contribution for every £25,000 spent on their new home, and free flooring throughout.

The Cromwell Fields development.

This package is open to all serving Army, Navy, RAF and MoD personnel.

Charlotte Barber, Regional Sales Manager at Allison Homes, said: “We’re very proud of the discount and all the good it has done so far for the well-deserving members of the Armed Forces.

"We hope that many more people can benefit from it, and we’re looking forward to helping more personnel make the move to a wonderful new home.

To find out more about the homes available at Harriers Rest, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/, call 01778 391530, or email [email protected]

For Cromwell Fields, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/cromwell-fields/, email

[email protected] or call 07483 092042.