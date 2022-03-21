Daisy Jean Huddle, aged 20, has been described as "a star that will never be forgotten," by her family (image: family handout)

An investigation has been launched after a young woman in her early twenties died when her car was in a head-on collision with a truck in Northamptonshire.

Daisy Jean Huddle died at the scene of the crash when her black BMW 1 Series was involved in a collision with a white truck.

The incident took place on the A45, between Stanwick and Raunds, in Northamptonshire, at around 1.15am on Friday (18 March).

Daisy passed away after her car was involved in a head-on collision on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds in the early hours of 18 March (image: Google)

The incident closed the A45 for more than nine hours.

Her devastated family, who live in Huntingdon, said: “Daisy was a beloved daughter, big sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many.

"In her short life she left a remarkable stamp on this world."

The 20-year-old graduated from the Fashion Retail Academy in London with a degree in Marketing & Communications for Fashion.

She spent the last year setting up her own graphic design and print business, specialising in designs for people in the beauty industry - with worldwide clients.

Her family added: “Daisy was happiest when she was home with her family or out with her friends, making memories and lasting impressions everywhere she went and on everyone she met.

“She lived her short life to the fullest and will be missed by many people near and far but a star that will never be forgotten.”

The family are being supported by specially trained officers.