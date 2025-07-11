Cambridgeshire couple are living their dream ‘Good Life’ a year after EuroMillions win

A Cambridgeshire couple are living their dream ‘Good Life’ a year after winning £1 million on the National Lottery EuroMillions.

Graeme (36) and Katherine White (37) have just welcomed their first livestock to their Cambridgeshire smallholding – four hens, two of whom are aptly named ‘Euro’ and ‘Million’.

A year ago the couple, who are both police officers, vowed they would enjoy a rural lifestyle after their EuroMillions bonanza.

Katherine said: “Welcoming Euro and Million, as well as Bark Bark Hen and Jeff, is the culmination of an incredible first year as National Lottery winners and another step towards us living a more sustainable life.

Graeme and Katherine with chickens Euro and Million

“Since our win everything has changed for the better, we’ve fast forwarded our 20-year plan at warp speed to give us, and our two children, breathing space both physically and financially.

She said: “It’s been a crazy 12 months and we’ve learnt a lot.

"From ‘don’t dig a post hole too big or your fence won’t be strong enough’, to ‘remember to water your seedlings in a hot polytunnel.”

The hens are not the only new arrivals for the winning White family.

Graeme and Katherine White 12 months on since their EuroMillions win.

Much to the delight of their daughter (6) and son (4) and realising they finally did have the time and space, Katherine and Graeme recently welcomed a new Labrador puppy to the family.

Katherine said: “We also thought about giving him a National Lottery inspired name such as ‘Lottie’ and ‘Millie’ but the children have other ideas, so Rusty he is.”

The couple have taken a sabbatical from their roles in the Police and while they miss the camaraderie, they say that being able to put shift life behind them is the icing on the cake of a phenomenal year.

Katherine said: “Before the win we only ever had one weekend a month together as a family due to our shift patterns.

"Now we have every weekend together, and pretty much most the week too.

“Spending time with the kids is precious.

"When I was little we always went camping at Hunstanton, it’s a very special place for me, so to now be close enough to pop there after school for a chippy tea and a play on the beach is priceless.

Graeme and Katherine with Rusty

"Well not quite, it was the price of the EuroMillions winning ticket.”

Looking ahead Katherine and Graeme have plans for a more extensive vegetable garden, once they have rabbit proofed the area, and a few more chickens. Katherine said,

“Our dream is to be as self-sufficient as possible. I don’t expect our gardening efforts to produce a bounty of vegetables or Euro and Million to lay enough eggs to save a weekly trip to the supermarket but we’re at least at the start of that journey.

“In time we will add a few more feathered friends to the henhouse and my ultimate aim is to have a herd of goats.”

Graeme added, “I really think this is our little slice of heaven, somewhere we can raise our family and build wonderful memories.

“The experiences, the challenges and the laughable ‘every day is a school day’ moments we’ve had as we get to grips with country life are etched in my memory. I wake up each day excited about our future plans and go to sleep happily exhausted from the hard work and fresh air.

Graeme and Katherine

“The other day as I was planting up the polytunnel with vegetable seeds, Katherine arrived with a glass of her amazing homemade elderflower cordial.

"We looked at each other and laughed, we’ve changed in so many ways since our move from town life.”