Cambridgeshire cat uses up one of it's nine lives as tree surgeon needed to rescue beloved pet

Princess was trapped at top of 60ft high fir tree – which meant even fire and rescue crews were not able to help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA has thanked a tree surgeon who helped the animal charity rescue a cat stranded near to the top of a giant tree.

Seth Masters answered the charity’s call and climbed up the 60ft-high fir tree at a property in Townshend Road in Wisbech to reach the stricken cat, called Princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous efforts to reach the cat during high winds had failed and it was feared that the cat might have to be left until the following morning, 48 hours after she first scampered up the tree.

Princess the cat (inset) is rescued by Seth Masters

Fire and rescue officers, called in by the RSPCA, had been unable to mount ladders on the tree because of limited access.

But Seth, who owns Norfolk-based Iceni Tree Care, deployed his climbing skills to carry out a rope rescue, scaling the massive conifer to bring Princess down in a rope bag to ground level where RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs and animal rescue officer John Woods were waiting.

Inspector Stubbs said: “It was a very tall pine tree and the cat was almost right at the top. The fire and rescue service came out, but due to the height and the access to the garden being restricted they couldn’t get their equipment close enough to Princess, who managed to climb even higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seth was only too happy to come and help and he climbed the swaying tree. The top of the tree was swaying at least eight feet back and forth when he was up there. After some cajoling he managed to catch Princess, who was relieved to be in safe hands.

“The RSPCA can't thank Seth enough as this was a very high and technical rescue, which without his genuine expertise the cat may have had to stay up there for at least another day. With it being Christmas and it being an urgent rescue, Seth said he wasn’t even going to charge the RSPCA for his work, which was a great gesture.”

After her ordeal, Princess was health checked before she was reunited with her owner, Sonia Wilkinson, who lives in the neighbouring property.

She said: “I am really grateful Seth was able to come and help at such short notice as he was Christmas shopping in Norwich at the time. I’d called out a wood merchant who tried using a couple of large planks of wood to help get Princess down without success and the fire service’s ladder was too short as it is such a tall tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Princess is one of my four cats; I heard a commotion and three of them flew into the house, but not Princess who must have been scared by something. I then heard her miaowing in my neighbour’s garden and realised she’d gone up the tree.”